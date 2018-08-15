Through Understanding Bots, Journalists Can More Effectively Fight Disinformation
While bots are one of the major trends in digital communication, many users don’t know much about what they are — or their power to influence public opinion through spreading disinformation and propaganda.
According to Giovanni Luca Ciampaglia, a research scientist from Indiana University, bots are a “simple computer program that operates one or multiple social media accounts to perform some action on social media.”
