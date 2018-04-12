Times-Shamrock Creative Services Installs SCS/Track

SCS has announced that Times-Shamrock Creative Services (TSCS) of Scranton, Pa. has replaced its legacy ad tracking system with SCS/Track. The project went live on March 19, 2018 with nearly 400 users nationwide.

TSCS provides ad building, among other services, to newspapers across North America and to all Times-Shamrock-owned properties.

“TSCS was looking for an entirely web-based ad services and logistics system that could handle both print and digital ads, including multi-page PDFs, animated GIFs and improved gang ad manipulation,” said Kurt Jackson, vice president and general manager at SCS. “Additionally, the center has realized tremendous cost-savings by utilizing SCS’s Local Cloud Appliances. Hosting costs for the entire enterprise have been significantly reduced.”

SCS/Track is used by all TSCS staff, advertisers and customers for creative material life-cycle and logistics tracking. SCS/Track manages the complex trafficking of all print and digital ad production, proofing and archiving. Digital asset toning, normalization and conversion are done in Color Factory from Fotoware, also provided by SCS.

SCS/Track is now available for group and corporate design centers, large and midsized dailies, and weekly and community newspapers.