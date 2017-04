Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tiny-family-run-newspaper-wins-pulitzer-prize-for-taking-on-big-business/

If you know Art Cullen, it’s not exactly a surprise to learn his initial words upon watching the livestream of the Pulitzer announcements and learning he’d won for editorial writing.

“Holy shit,” he yelled out to his brother, John, the publisher of the family-run, 10-person Storm Lake (Iowa) Times.