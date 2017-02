Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-compete-with-youtube-facebook-is-preparing-to-launch-connected-tv-apps/

Facebook wants its users to upload and consume more videos, and it’s making a couple of changes to the way that it displays and distributes those videos. Today at CODE Media, Facebook VP of partnerships Dan Rose said the company would also launch a series of apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Samsung Smart TV.