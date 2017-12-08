News Newsletter News 

To Double Circulation Profits, The Economist has 16 People Focused on Retention

Lucia Moses | Digiday December 8, 2017

When ad revenue growth was strong, publishers could justify pumping up circulation numbers willy-nilly. With those days over, publishers like The Economist are turning their attention to retention.

The Economist has set a goal of doubling its circulation profits by 2020. To do that, it needs to grow digital subscriptions, which number about 350,000 out of a total circulation of 1.5 million, and keep subscribers from canceling because replacing canceled subscribers is expensive.

