During this much-hyped midterm election, the curious voter might (or might not) want to check out which candidates his or her local newspaper recommends. Whether a search of that sort will yield anything is uncertain, though: Old-fashioned editorial endorsements are still in style some places, long gone at others.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-endorse-or-not-that-is-the-editorial-boards-agonizing-question/