To Fight Disinformation, Focus on On-The-Ground Reporting

Staff | IJNetApril 18, 2018

Finding ways to fight disinformation has become a major focus of the journalism world –but the secret to combating these false facts lies in thorough, on-the-ground reporting, according to a panel at the recent International Journalism Festival.

“I don’t fight the Kremlin propaganda machine. I fight to win the trust of my audience,” explained Galina Timchenko, executive editor of the Latvia-based online news site Meduza and speaker.

