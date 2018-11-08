News Newsletter News 

To Goose Subscriber Growth, The New York Times Plans to Try a Dynamic Meter

Lucia Moses | Digiday November 8, 2018

The New York Times is planning to introduce a dynamic paywall as it moves into the next phase of its subscription business by focusing on improving retention and reducing churn.

During the company’s third-quarter earnings call, CEO Mark Thompson said the publisher had a strong quarter, with more than 3 million digital subscriptions and 4 million subscriptions in all — the biggest gain in digital subs since the Trump bump right after the 2016 election.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-goose-subscriber-growth-the-new-york-times-plans-to-try-a-dynamic-meter/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *