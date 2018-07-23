News Newsletter News 

To Grow Commerce Revenue, Publishers Have to Spend Time, Money to Manage the Data

Max Willens | DigidayJuly 23, 2018

When Manish Nag joined New York Media as its first head of data in April, one of his top priorities was building a database to manage all the affiliate commerce information that the publisher’s fast-growing commerce vertical, the Strategist, was swimming in. Nag and his team have spent the past three months doing just for the publisher’s top-three affiliate partners, a small fraction of the many it works with.

