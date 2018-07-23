To Grow Commerce Revenue, Publishers Have to Spend Time, Money to Manage the Data
When Manish Nag joined New York Media as its first head of data in April, one of his top priorities was building a database to manage all the affiliate commerce information that the publisher’s fast-growing commerce vertical, the Strategist, was swimming in. Nag and his team have spent the past three months doing just for the publisher’s top-three affiliate partners, a small fraction of the many it works with.
