Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-rebuild-rural-media-ecosystems-think-locally/

After reading the flood of soul-searching think pieces on the media that followed the 2016 presidential election, it’d be easy to come away with the impression of an industry in crisis. While there’s no question that news organizations need to start spending more time in rural communities, and listening more carefully to the people who live there, there’s also reason for optimism: those pieces also highlight a wealth of journalism projects that put listening, dialogue, and collaboration front and center.