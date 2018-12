If news organizations want to attract and retain subscribers, they need to look to psychology…and nudge, nudge, and nudge again: That’s one big takeaway from a recent summit on engagement. And here’s another idea: What if you simply got rid of content that readers don’t read?

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-retain-subscribers-new-report-says-to-get-rid-of-the-content-no-one-reads-and-offer-surprises-and-candy/