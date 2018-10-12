There’s a story behind every ingredient that goes into our meals—each plant or animal we consume carries the weight of the place where it was raised, the way it was cultivated, the history of its breeding. And as climate change alters the very nature of our planetary ecology—threatening certain staples and delicacies and modifying how and where others are grown—the narratives behind those ingredients are likely to shift in radical and unpredictable ways

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-teach-people-about-climate-change-feed-them-journalism/