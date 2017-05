Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/to-understand-trumps-america-better-reuters-has-hired-a-rust-belt-correspondent/

After Donald Trump’s election, the media whipped itself in public for failing to recognize just how much support he had outside of America’s biggest cities.

Reuters is trying to fix that disconnect in part by appointing a special correspondent dedicated exclusively to covering the United States beyond the Beltway.