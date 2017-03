Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/top-national-news-organizations-increase-security-for-employees/

Some national news organizations have recently increased their security for employees as tensions continue to run hot toward the media. In recent months, the Washington Post has increased security at its downtown D.C. HQ, with both more security at the door and more security guards walking around the newsroom during the day.