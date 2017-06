Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/top-uk-publishers-are-losing-2-6-million-a-year-to-ad-blocking/

Industry headlines may have focused on issues such as brand safety and viewability lately, but the threat of ad blocking remains strong, according to publishers at the Association of Online Publishers’ ad-blocking event in London this week.

Over the last year, publishers have worked out their own ways to make up some of the revenues lost by users blocking ads.