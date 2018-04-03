News Newsletter News 

Toronto Star Brand to Expand Nationally

Torstar Corp. is launching a major national expansion, adding 20 journalists as it reinvents its Metro commuter newspapers and strengthens its digital news presence in five of the largest cities in Canada.

“It’s always a better day when news operators are adding journalists and expanding the choices available to Canadians,” said Ed Greenspon, chief executive officer of Public Policy Forum, an independent, non-profit Canadian think-tank.

