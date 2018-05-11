Torstar Plans Further Transformation Amid Tough Print Advertising Market
Torstar Corp. is preparing to invest in multiple initiatives to transform its core business amid a challenging print advertising market, company officials said Wednesday after announcing first-quarter results.
The Toronto-based company, which owns the Toronto Star and other Ontario daily newspapers, numerous community and commuter papers, and various digital publishing businesses, lost $14.5 million in its first quarter.
