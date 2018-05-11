News Newsletter News 

Torstar Plans Further Transformation Amid Tough Print Advertising Market

The Canadian PressMay 11, 2018

Torstar Corp. is preparing to invest in multiple initiatives to transform its core business amid a challenging print advertising market, company officials said Wednesday after announcing first-quarter results.

The Toronto-based company, which owns the Toronto Star and other Ontario daily newspapers, numerous community and commuter papers, and various digital publishing businesses, lost $14.5 million in its first quarter.

Comments:

