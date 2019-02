TownNews, creator of the media industry’s leading content, revenue, and engagement platform, announced today that it is acquiring GTxcel’s Rayos and Rivista suites. The acquisition will add more than 200 broadcasters and magazine publishers to TownNews’ client roster, which already includes nearly 1,800 newspaper, television, radio, magazine, and web-native properties.

