TownNews.com and Brainworks Software Launch Strategic Partnership

TownNews.com and Brainworks Software has announced a strategic partnership aimed at providing new and innovative solutions that help print, broadcast, digital, and web-native media companies jumpstart revenue and audience engagement.

The companies will collaborate to create integrations between their industry-leading content management, CRM, digital publishing, advertising management and circulation management systems that help media organizations reduce costs while unlocking new revenue streams.

“TownNews.com and Brainworks Software both believe in treating clients as long-term partners—we succeed when they do,” said Brad Ward, CEO of TownNews.com. “Our product lines really complement each other, and going forward we’ll build tighter integrations that deliver huge efficiency gains for our partners.”

Media businesses are increasingly revenue-focused, making close collaboration between technology vendors vital to success. Interoperability between mission-critical systems benefits companies by streamlining the production process and improving the consumer experience.

“The partnership between TownNews.com and Brainworks Software will provide the media community a complete business and technology solution covering all aspects of content management, audience management, digital advertising and print production and distribution,” said Rick Sanders, COO at Brainworks. “The two long-established vendors will provide the industry with a distinct alternative that will generate much needed innovation coupled with much greater attention to value.”

“I am very excited and look forward to working with the great people from TownNews.com,” Sanders said.