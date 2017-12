TownNews.com has announced the acquisition of Calkins Media’s over-the-top (OTT) business and mobile app technology, which enables media organizations to grow their audiences with branded channels on all of the major streaming platforms, including Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/townnews-com-expands-line-up-with-acquisition-of-calkins-digital-ott-suite/