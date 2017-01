Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tracy-press-owners-buy-chino-papers/

The Tracy Press family of newspapers grew this week with the addition of the Chino Champion and Chino Hills Champion newspapers in Southern California.

Will Fleet and Ralph Alldredge, owners of the Tracy Press, announced today the acquisition of the 129-year-old weekly paper from Allen P. McCombs, who owned it for 60 years, and his partner Bruce Wood, who was named co-publisher in 2000 and took over as publisher in 2006.