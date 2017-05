Like & Share E&P:

Fake news stories are often extremely easy to debunk. Fact-checking “Pope Francis endorses Donald Trump” required little more than an analysis of papal interviews and an email to the Vatican press office. Some fakers don’t even bother writing up an article to back up their hoax headlines.