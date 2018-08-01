Triboro Massachusetts News Media Inc. Acquires Attleboro Sun Chronicle and Foxboro Reporter

United Communications Corporation today announced the sale of the Attleboro (MA) Sun Chronicle and its related publications and websites to a new corporation, Triboro Massachusetts News Media Inc.

Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April, a media merger and acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, N.M., represented United Communications Corporation in the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. All employees will be retained by Triboro Massachusetts News Media Inc.

“The Brown family has been proudly associated with the Attleboro community for almost 50 years,” said Lucy Brown, CEO of United Communications Corporation. “In 1969, my dad, the late Howard J. Brown bought the Attleboro Sun, which merged with the Chronicle in 1971, becoming the Sun Chronicle. In 1986 United Communications added the neighboring Foxboro Reporter to its group of papers in southeastern Massachusetts.”

“The family is extremely grateful for the hard work, professionalism and dedication of employees both current and retired in Attleboro and Foxboro. As Howard would say, the future lies ahead. Making the decision to sell is never easy, but we are pleased to welcome the new owners and know the future looks bright under their leadership.”

The 10,400-circulation daily Sun Chronicle traces its roots back more than 100 years to a pair of weeklies that served the rural Attleboro area in the 1880s. The Town of North Attleboro split off from Attleboro in 1887, and it was in that year that the North Attleborough Chronicle went daily. The Attleborough Sun was born two years later. The Foxboro Reporter was founded in 1884.

Triboro Massachusetts News Media Inc. is a new entity led by Canadian newspaper executive Steven Malkowich. The new owners have newspaper assets throughout Canada and the United States. Nearby operations include the Pawtucket (R.I.) Times and Woonsocket (R.I.) Call.