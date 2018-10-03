Tribune Media Announces Three New Carriage Deals

As Tribune Media continues to plot a new course after the meltdown of its long-anticipated merger with Sinclair Broadcast Group, it has announced three new carriage deals.

Verizon Fios TV, Atlantic Broadband and Google Fiber have all reached agreements for retransmission and carriage with Tribune’s stations as well as cable network WGN America. Terms of the deals, which affect more than 3.6 million subscribers, were not disclosed.