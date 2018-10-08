News Newsletter News 

Tribune Publishing, McClatchy Closing In On Merger

Keith J. Kelly | New York PostOctober 8, 2018

Tribune Publishing — up until Oct. 4 known as Tronc — is inching closer to a potential merger with the McClatchy Co.

That comes in addition to Soon-Shiong rolling his 25 percent stock holding in Tribune Publishing into the proposed new company. The other 75 percent of shares of Tribune — whose holdings include the Chicago Tribune, the Baltimore Sun and the struggling Daily News — will have to be bought out. Most are expecting that tab will eventually come to around $500 million.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Google+
http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tribune-publishing-mcclatchy-closing-in-on-merger/
Twitter
LinkedIn
Read More

Comments:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *