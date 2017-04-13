Tribune Pulls the Plug on Planned Digital Media Site Tribune.com

Like & Share E&P:

On April 25, Tribune Media planned to launch a new national news site — Tribune.com — featuring a combination of breaking news, in-depth feature reporting and opinion content. The company had spent months developing the site and staffing it up with reporters from places like Vice, The Intercept and the New York Daily News. By Wednesday, Tribune Media had already started the P.R. roll-out for the site.

And then it abruptly pulled the plug.