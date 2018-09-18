News Newsletter News 

Tronc Agrees To Let Its Virginia Newsrooms Unionize

Avie Schneider | NPRSeptember 17, 2018

The traditionally anti-union Tronc newspaper company on Friday agreed to allow journalists at its two Virginia newspapers to organize, averting the need for a federally overseen vote, organizers tell NPR.

The move to unionize the combined newsrooms at the Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk and the Daily Press in Newport News followed successful organizing efforts earlier this year at Tronc’s larger properties, the Los Angeles Times and the Chicago Tribune.

One thought on “Tronc Agrees To Let Its Virginia Newsrooms Unionize

  • Jerry Kurbatoff
    September 18, 2018 at 9:48 am
    Permalink

    Of course, they did. This is what happens when you already know you are going to lose the battle to remain non-union. Newspapers remain a target rich environment for union intrusion during times of economic uncertainty and continued layoffs.

    Reply

