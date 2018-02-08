News Newsletter News 

Tronc Announces National Digital Strategy

Press Release | troncFebruary 8, 2018

With an enhanced balance sheet following the sale of the California News Group, tronc, Inc. is embarking on a national digital growth strategy through its newly reorganized Tribune Interactive division, which will operate the digital functions of the company, as well as pursue strategic growth investments and acquisitions, such as its newly announced majority ownership in high growth consumer reviews and e-commerce company, BestReviews.

