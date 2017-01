Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tronc-buys-spanfellers-daily-meal/

New year, same question: Is Tronc chairman Michael Ferro a seller or a buyer? For the moment, he’s the latter, as the Tronc chairman has closed a deal to buy the Spanfeller Media Group, and its food and outdoors digital properties.

We can also newly catalog the possible ways Ferro could once again command center stage in the newspaper business in 2017.