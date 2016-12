Like & Share E&P:

Tronc Chairman Michael Ferro has increased his stake in the company to nearly 25 percent — the maximum he can own — with the purchase of an additional 2.5 million shares last week from a New York hedge fund.

Ferro and his Merrick Venture Management paid $15 per share, or $37.5 million, to acquire the shares Friday from HG Vora, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Wednesday.