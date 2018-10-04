Tronc Changing Name Back to Tribune Publishing

Tronc, the parent company of the Chicago Tribune, is changing its name back to Tribune Publishing Co.

The Chicago-based company, which also owns the Baltimore Sun; Hartford Courant; Orlando Sentinel; South Florida’s Sun Sentinel; the New York Daily News; the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md.; The Morning Call in Allentown, Pa.; the Daily Press in Newport News, Va.; and The Virginian-Pilot in Norfolk, Va., announced the decision Thursday.