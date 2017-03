Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tronc-feud-escalates-as-billionaire-investor-demands-access-to-records/

Patrick Soon-Shiong, a billionaire doctor in Los Angeles and a major shareholder in the newspaper publisher Tronc, has sent a letter to Tronc’s board accusing the company of “poor corporate governance” and asking for access to its books and records.