Tronc, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Total revenues were $355.6 million compared to $366.1 million for first quarter 2017

Circulation revenue for first quarter 2018 was $134.2 million, up 12.2%, compared to the same period of 2017

Digital-only subscribers increased 90% to 342,000 at the end of the first quarter 2018, up from 180,000 at the end of the first quarter 2017