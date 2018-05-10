News Newsletter News 

Tronc, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Press Release | TroncMay 10, 2018

tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) today announced financial results for the first quarter ended April 1, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

  • Total revenues were $355.6 million compared to $366.1 million for first quarter 2017
  • Circulation revenue for first quarter 2018 was $134.2 million, up 12.2%, compared to the same period of 2017
  • Digital-only subscribers increased 90% to 342,000 at the end of the first quarter 2018, up from 180,000 at the end of the first quarter 2017

 

