tronc, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results

Press Release | troncFebruary 23, 2017
tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2016.

2016 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net Income increased by over $9 million compared to 2015
  • Earnings Per Share increased by $0.30 from prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew to $181 million, an increase of $23 million over prior year
  • Total operating expenses decreased $95 million, and Adjusted total operating expenses declined by $123 million compared to 2015
  • Cash on the balance sheet increased to $198 million creating substantial liquidity for the Company to execute its strategy in 2017

 

