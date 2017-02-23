tronc, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2016 Results
tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNC) today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 25, 2016.
2016 FULL YEAR HIGHLIGHTS
- Net Income increased by over $9 million compared to 2015
- Earnings Per Share increased by $0.30 from prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA grew to $181 million, an increase of $23 million over prior year
- Total operating expenses decreased $95 million, and Adjusted total operating expenses declined by $123 million compared to 2015
- Cash on the balance sheet increased to $198 million creating substantial liquidity for the Company to execute its strategy in 2017
