Tronc Launches Investigation of LA Times Publisher Ross Levinsohn Amid Sexual Harassment Claims

Dawn C. Chmielewski | DeadlineJanuary 19, 2018

The Los Angeles Times parent company tronc said it is launching an investigation following allegations of past sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct in work settings involving LAT publisher Ross Levinsohn.

National Public Radio reported today that Levinsohn had been sued in two separate sexual harassment cases while working at different companies, and with past fellow employees who cited several instances of inappropriate workplace conduct.

