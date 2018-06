Newspaper publisher and ostensible online media company Tronc has acknowledged how silly its name is and will be changing it back to Tribune Publishing, according to a report from the New York Post. The name change took place back in 2016 as part of a broad rebranding of the Chicago-based business…

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tronc-may-change-its-name-back-to-tribune-publishing/