http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/tronc-newspapers-expand-use-of-points-based-reader-comments-platform/

The braintrust at Tronc must have liked what they saw over the past year after the San Diego Union-Tribune switched to third-party reader comments platform SolidOpinion. Because this month, both the L.A. Times and Chicago Tribune have followed suit.