Tronc Plan to Buy Sun-Times May Face Competition

At least two outside parties have shown interest in buying the Chicago Sun-Times, possibly scuttling what was thought to be a done deal with the owner of the Chicago Tribune, a newspaper guild representative told POLITICO.

David Roeder, a consultant with the Chicago News Guild, which represents the newsrooms of the Sun-Times and the Chicago Reader, said that at least two other interested groups of buyers have reached out to the guild and expressed an interest in buying the news organization.