Only one mystery is resolved. We now know what the much-ridiculed Tronc (TRNC) name means: acrimony.

Tronc re-engaged in a war of words Thursday morning, as it told its now disgruntled, soon-to-be-ex Vice Chairman Patrick Soon-Shiong to put up or shut up in a new letter from its attorney, Yosef Riemer of Kirkland & Ellis.