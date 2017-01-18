Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trump-accuses-nbc-news-of-spreading-fake-news/

President-elect Donald Trump said Wednesday that NBC News is not giving him the credit he deserves for job-creation announcements from major U.S. and foreign companies.

“Totally biased @NBCNews went out of its way to say that the big announcement from Ford, G.M., Lockheed & others that jobs are coming back to the U.S., but had nothing to do with TRUMP, is more FAKE NEWS,” Trump wrote in a multiple-post flurry on Twitter Wednesday morning. “Ask top CEO’s of those companies for real facts. Came back because of me!”