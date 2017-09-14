News Newsletter News 

Trump Administration Launches Broad New Anti-Leak Program

Chris Geidner | BuzzFeed September 14, 2017

The top US national security official has directed government departments and agencies to warn employees across the entire federal government next week about the dangers and consequences of leaking even unclassified information.

The Trump administration has already promised an aggressive crackdown on anyone who leaks classified information. The latest move is a dramatic step that could greatly expand what type of leaks are under scrutiny and who will be scrutinized.

