The Justice Department responded to CNN’s lawsuit over the revocation of Jim Acosta’s press pass on Wednesday, saying in a court filing that the White House rejects the idea that it can’t pick and choose which journalists can be given a permanent pass to cover it.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trump-argues-in-court-filing-that-he-can-limit-journalists-access-to-white-house/