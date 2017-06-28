News Newsletter News 

Trump Attacks Washington Post as ‘Guardian’ of Amazon’s Tax Practices

Louis Nelson & Nancy Scola | Politico June 28, 2017
President Donald Trump wrapped up an attack on a favorite media target, The Washington Post, and the tax practices of Amazon into one online post Wednesday, complaining that the “fake news” newspaper was protecting the online retailer from tax liabilities with its coverage.

“The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS!” Trump wrote online Wednesday.

