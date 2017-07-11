News Newsletter News 

Trump Bump for President’s Media Archenemies Eludes Local Papers

Gerry Smith | Bloomberg July 11, 2017
President Donald Trump loves to hurl his Twitter-ready insult at the New York Times: #failingnytimes.

But in the stock market, the New York Times Co. has been looking like a roaring success lately, particularly by the standards of the beleaguered newspaper industry. Since Trump won the presidency in November, the publisher’s share price has soared 57 percent. Online subscriptions are up, bigly — about 19 percent in the first quarter alone.

