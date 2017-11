Every Tuesday that Congress is in session, senators journey from their offices via the Senate subway to ornate dining rooms on either side of the Capitol chamber—Democrats on one side, Republicans on the other. It’s an invaluable tradition: Catch a senator on her way into a lunch, ask your question.

Like & Share E&P: http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trump-circus-squeezes-a-key-media-niche-on-capitol-hill/