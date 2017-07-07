Trump Might Try To Threaten AT&T-Time Warner Deal Over CNN’s Coverage Of Him

Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trump-might-try-to-threaten-att-time-warner-deal-over-cnns-coverage-of-him/

President Donald Trump dismissed CNN yet again on Thursday as “fake news” during a press conference in Warsaw, Poland, continuing a long-running feud with the network that this week included everything from a controversial wrestling GIF to accusations of blackmail.

There’s growing concern that Trump’s war with CNN could escalate beyond insults and Twitter posts, with sources close to the president musing about opening a new front aimed at CNN’s parent company, Time Warner ― and Trump himself speculating about CNN President Jeff Zucker losing his job in a shake-up.