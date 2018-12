President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused major technology and social media platforms of harboring a bias toward Democrats, accusing Twitter of dampening his following on the platform just days after the release of searing reports detailing the Russian government’s use of social media to boost the president during and after his 2016 campaign.

