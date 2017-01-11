Trump to Square Off with Press After Russia Bombshell
Donald Trump on Wednesday will step out from the relative safety of his Android Twitter keyboard to spar with the “dishonest media” he so often relishes disparaging.
The long-awaited first news conference since Trump became president-elect took on added consequence Tuesday evening amid explosive new reports that U.S. officials are looking into allegations that Russia may have gathered compromising material on Trump.Read More
One thought on “Trump to Square Off with Press After Russia Bombshell”
Please, E&P, do NOT play footsies with the incoming man. The press needs to report what has been happening over the past several months with regard to Putin and Trump, not knuckle under just because he claims the reports are “fake news.” The press has helped make this man and has helped encourage his bigotry and dishonesty. Time to own up to it.