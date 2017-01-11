Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trump-to-square-off-with-press-after-russia-bombshell/

Donald Trump on Wednesday will step out from the relative safety of his Android Twitter keyboard to spar with the “dishonest media” he so often relishes disparaging.

The long-awaited first news conference since Trump became president-elect took on added consequence Tuesday evening amid explosive new reports that U.S. officials are looking into allegations that Russia may have gathered compromising material on Trump.