Trump’s Attacks On Media, Political Opponents Have Real-Life Consequences

Wayne Friedman | MediaPostOctober 26, 2018

The Wednesday TV message on cable news networks seem clear — via actions from a sick person (or persons): Blow up the media and potentially harm some former government officials.

Several potential pipe bombs were sent by mail to CNN’s New York City headquarters, as well as the Clintons, the Obamas, the former CIA Director John Brennan, Rep. Maxine Waters, George Soros, a billionaire/major Democratic donor, and former attorney general Eric Holder.

