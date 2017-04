Like & Share E&P:

http://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/trumps-fake-war-on-the-fake-news/

Seven days before Donald Trump took office, the inauguration festivities got off to a low-key start inside a modest conference room at the Capitol Hill offices of the American Trucking Association. There, a hundred-odd familiar faces from the Washington set gathered to fête one of their own, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer.